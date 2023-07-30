Overview: The Anti-Doping training and Safe Guarding in sport sessions were part of part of the education program at the 2023 ISF WSC Football tournament in the Royal Kingdom of Morocco, Rabat city

As part of the education program at the 2023 ISF WSC Football tournament in the Royal Kingdom of Morocco, Rabat city, the different countries on Sunday, July 30 undertook sessions in anti-doping and safe guarding in sport.

Uganda is among the 28 countries that was engaged in this educative program held at the University of Rabat Amphitheatre.

Group photo after the sessions | Credit: David Isabirye

The largely interactive workshops further opened the eyes of many athletes as they go about the day-to-day operations in the field of specialization.

Polish Attorney Marta Tomkiewicz Januszewska lectured about the Anti-Doping rules with a detailed presentation about the preamble of doping, history of anti-doping activities and definition of doping, reasons why athletes dope, anti-doping rule violations as well as the Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

Attorney Marta Tomkiewicz Januszewska | Credit: David Isabirye

“Anti-Doping is intended to ensure a clean sport for a constant quality for quality of sport. The doping ban is to protect health of athletes, preserve social value of sport and guarantee equality during competitions” Tomkiewicz stated.

The safeguarding in sport session was conducted by the duo of Doherty Kieran (workshop leader for safeguarding) and Charles Oriana.

Doherty and Oriana took the students through the different kinds of harm and abuses that range from physical, sexual, emotional (mental) to bullying.

“The types of harm (physical, sexual, emotional and bullying) happen everywhere and anywhere. It is real and happens to every gender. Resist and say no. Talk to somebody to forge a lasting solution” Doherty cautioned.

Attorney Marta Tomkiewicz Januszewska presents about Anti Doping Rules | Credit: David Isabirye

Lessons learnt:

The sessions were appreciated by players and teachers’ parties.

“We have learnt quite a lot of things that we came without knowing. Thanks to the ISF Academy and the organizers” Juma Sajjabi, a student at Kibuli S.S lauded.

The education sessions followed grueling action on the field of play, cultural night festivities and will be crowned by the nations night on Sunday night.

France won the boys’ championship after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 at the Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

Wael Debbiche’s first half goal was all France needed to lift the trophy and disappoint the home crowd.

China 1 recovered from a goal down to outmuscle China two 2-1 in the early kick off at the same venue.

Uganda (St Noa Girls Zzana) finished third for the bronze after defeating Germany 2-0 with Peace Olga Niyomwungere and second half subsistute Jowelia Nagadya on the score sheet.

Uganda 2 (Amus College School) finished 17th out of 28 teams as Uganda 1 (Kibuli S.S) was 22nd overall.

Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College School) finished as the tournament top scorer with 10 goals in as many as six games played.

The 2024 ISF WSC championship will take place in Dalia, China.