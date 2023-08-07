Kyadondo Rugby Club will host the fifth circuit of the Nile Special 7s Series 2023 from August 12-13. This will also be the final circuit that will be played in Kampala this year.

The Kyadondo 7s circuit will be the highlight of celebrations which officially began on Monday morning with a press event at the rugby club.

Together with its partners, Kyadondo Rugby Club launched a ‘Kyadondo Is Home‘ campaign that will celebrate the club’s impact on the rugby community in Uganda and its wider influence on individuals’ lives over the years.

Players and committee members pose for a group photo Credit: Don Mugabi Members of the Organising Committee Credit: Don Mugabi

The campaign aims to amplify the club’s role as a home for rugby enthusiasts and a nurturing ground for the rugby community in Uganda while showcasing its profound impact beyond rugby.

“Kyadondo Rugby Club is where dreams take root and friendships blossom. The ‘Kyadondo Is Home‘ campaign echoes the stories of countless players, fans, and community members whose lives have been shaped by the love for rugby and the warm embrace of our club. Our home isn’t just a physical space; it’s an embodiment of passion, resilience, and shared aspirations.” Brian Tabaruka Tindikawa, chairperson Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Philip Wokorach Credit: Don Mugabi

Uganda’s best rugby sensation Philip Wokorach shared how Kyadondo was instrumental in the growth of his colourful career.

“Kyadondo Rugby Club is where my rugby journey began, igniting a fire within me that now burns brightly on the fields of A.S.B.C. Vaucluse RFC in France. The club’s unwavering support and the lessons I learned there have been the wind beneath my wings. As I take on new challenges and chase my dreams on foreign soil, I carry with me the spirit of Kyadondo and the indomitable sense of belonging it instilled in me. I am forever grateful for the home that nurtured my passion and shaped my path,” Philip Wokorach said.

Through the upcoming weekend, sixteen men’s and six women’s teams will draw inspiration from this campaign to compete during the Kyadondo 7s circuit.

The Organising Committee have promised a fun-filled weekend with a carnival atmosphere over the two days.