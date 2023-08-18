Tororo Rugby Club won the bid to host the penultimate round of the Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023. Together with the Mileke family, they have chosen the theme ‘Back To Our Roots’ for their circuit which will be played at the Elgon View Grounds from August 19-20, 2023.

The Mileke family of Erasmus, Gabriel, and Joseph Aredo, one of this generation’s most famous rugby families, hails from this picturesque town just over 200 kilometres from Kampala City.

The Aredo Brothers (L-R: Erasmus, Joseph & Gabriel) Credit: Kobs Rugby Club

The Tororo Rock, which sits prominently at the edge of the town, is the most iconic feature of Tororo. For adventure enthusiasts, the 300-metre hike is a must-do when one visits Tororo.

Beautiful view of the Elgon View ground as preparations to host 22 teams is ongoing. #MilekeBorder7s #NileSpecial7s #UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/oTw4ScMyY8 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) August 17, 2023

However, the business of the weekend remains rugby as sixteen men’s and six women’s teams will be competing in the sixth circuit of the 2023 series.

Kyadondo 7s Men’s Cup winners Heathens are in Pool A with Buffaloes, Rams, and home-based Tororo Crest. Series leaders, Pirates are in Pool B with Impis, Njeru Hurricanes, and Eastern region champions Elgon Wolves.

Men’s Pools:

Pool A: Heathens, Buffaloes, Rams, Tororo Crest.

Heathens, Buffaloes, Rams, Tororo Crest. Pool B: Pirates, Impis, Elgon Wolves, Njeru Hurricanes.

Pirates, Impis, Elgon Wolves, Njeru Hurricanes. Pool C: Rhinos, Kobs, Walukuba Barbarians, Mbale Elephants.

Rhinos, Kobs, Walukuba Barbarians, Mbale Elephants. Pool D: Hippos, Mongers, Warriors, Walukuba Trojans.

The Women’s Cup winners Avengers are also in Pool A with Thunderbirds and Mbale Eagles. Series leaders, Black Pearls are in Pool B with Nile Rapids and She-Wolves.

Women’s Pools:

Pool A: Avengers, Thunderbirds, Mbale Eagles.

Avengers, Thunderbirds, Mbale Eagles. Pool B: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, She-Wolves.

The series is still open in both the men’s and women’s competition which will make for some cracking action. Pirates lead Kobs by four points while Black Pearls lead Avengers by three points with a maximum of forty-four available to clinch the title.