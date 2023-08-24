Overview: Kibuli S.S Table Tennis captain and seed one Phillip Napokooli hailed the fighting spirit of his teammates, hinting to the Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi’s 3-0 win over Imran Luwooza during the fourth game as the turning point of their victory.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Table Tennis):

Boys:

Final

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Kawanda S.S (Uganda)

Bronze match:

St Joseph’s High School Kitale (Kenya) 3-1 Rwanda 1

Girls:

Final:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Mbogo College (Uganda)

Bronze match:

Mbogo High (Uganda) 3-2 Kenya

Kibuli Secondary School claimed gold in Table Tennis of the boys’ category at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

A spirited 3-2 victory in the final over another Ugandan side, Kawanda Secondary School gave Kibuli S.S a double at the games.

The Ugandans had also won the girls’ gold after a 3-1 win over Mbogo College.

L-R: Tendo Kasoma, Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi and Phillip Napokooli; the male players of the Kibuli S.S Table Tennis team | Credit: David Isabirye

How the boys did it:

Kibuli S.S captain Phillip Napookoli opened against a very solid Imran Luwooza. The latter won the contest 3-2 in grueling fashion.

Luwooza took the first set 11-06. Napookoli equalized 1-1. Napookoli then restored the lead 2-1 with the third set victory; 14-12.

Luwooza made quick amends, winning the fourth set 11-09 to set up a decider that he also won 11-09 as Kawanda SS bossed the game 1-0.

In the second game, tournament male MVP Sam Ankunda Mbabazi faced Lorance Ayera Sokiri.

Mbabazi was unstoppable winning in convincing fashion 11-03 during the first set.

He made it 2-0 with a 11-09 as Sokiri fought gallantly. For the third set, Mbabazi also won 11-07.

In the third game, Kibuli S.S presented Tendo Kasoma against Shafik Namundi.

Namundi opened up brilliantly, winning 11-08 and made it 2-0 with a spirited 14-12 victory for the second set.

He also won the third set 11-08 to set up the fourth set between Mbabazi and Luwooza.

Mbabazi clinched the first set 11-08. He also won the second and third with an identical 11-07 score to level the game 2-all and push for the fifth decisive set.

Napokooli returned against Sokiri in the decider. The first set was won by Napokooli 11-05, the second 11-03 and the third 11-07 as Kibuli S.S celebrated their victory.

Phillip Napokooli, captain Kibuli SS Table Tennis team (boys) | Credit: David Isabirye

Captain Napokooli hailed the fighting spirit of his teammates, hinting to the Mbabazi’s 3-0 win over Luwooza during the fourth game as the turning point of their victory.

“I am happy for this victory” he stated. “We all did well as a team but Mbabazi’s win over Imran (Luwooza) in the fourth brought us back into the game. It was definitely the turning point. I regained my confidence and finished the work in the decider” Napookoli revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Kawanda S.S settled for silver and St Joseph’s Kitale (Kenya 1) edged Rwanda 1 to the bronze after a 3-1 win in the play-off.

Kibuli’s Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi shows off the MVP accolade | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Kibuli S.S girls earned gold after a resounding 3-1 win over Mbogo College.

Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Nangonzi and Lydia Nandala faced off with Mbogo College’s Irene “Ivy” Nekesa, Halimah Astolo and Aminah Nampeera respectively.

Kibuli S.S and Mbogo College teams prior to smash off | Credit: David Isabirye

Mbogo High settled for bronze after beating Kenya team one 3-1 in the third place play-off match.

The games take a break on Friday, August 25, 2023 and will resume on the subsequent day.

This tournament will officially climax on Sunday, August 27th.

Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and hosts Rwanda are part of the tournament.

Kibuli S.S Games teacher in charge of Table Tennis Rashid Ssekimwanyi with Kibuli S.S trophies | Credit: David Isabirye