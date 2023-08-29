Overview: The trophies St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (SMASK) won at the 2023 FEASSSA Games came in girls’ Basketball (5X5 and 3X3), Netball and Soccer boys, contributing four gold medals to Uganda’s total medal haul of 17 gold.

The Executive Director of St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (SMASK) Dr Lawrence Mulindwa is excited by the overwhelming performance at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye and Gisagara cities, Rwanda.

For starters, SMASK won four trophies at the recently concluded games that marked the 20th edition.

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende (SMASK) family celebrate their victories at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda also managed 11 silver and 9 bronze medals to amass a total of 37 medals and defend the overall crown.

These are the only teams that SMASK fielded at the championship.

Fan cheer leader Kamodo Muwonge blows the Vuvuzela as Dr Lawrence Mulindwa and Claire Mulindwa cheers on at SMASK A-Level wing

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of the teams’ preparations right from the zonal level” Dr Mulindwa stated as he addressed the teams at the school premises on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

“When we started SMASK in 2005, the target was to provide all round quality education that combined sports and education.” Dr. Mulindwa recollected.

Dr Lawrence Mulindwa and Jude Okudacch

SMASK students celebrating their success upon return from Rwanda

Dr Mulindwa cited the special efforts of building the teams right from the deliberate plans in investment, employing the right qualified personnel (coaches, scouts and medical development) and administrators.

“We are on the top because we have planned. There has been investment. We are not gamblers. We have been able to invest in talent development, we expose the talent, employ good qualified coaches, members of staff, coordinators, games patrons, games masters, scouting team and medical personnel” he added.

SMASK students celebrate their success in 2023 FEASSSA Games

For 19 years, SMASK managed to win the Netball title, 14 title in Soccer (boys) and three titles overall in Basketball.

Dr Mulindwa financially rewarded every team member on the teams (players and officials).

He also promised an achievement party in late September 2023 at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe.

St Mary’s Kitende players and officials celebrate their success at the school premises

SMASK won the Basketball girls title after winning all the games during a round robin format.

In Soccer boys, they overcame Amus College School 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-goal apiece.

SMASK Soccer captain Justine Opiiro holds the 2023 FEASSSA footbal trophy

For the Netball final, SMASK edged rivals St Noa Girls School Zzana and overcame St Bernadette Girls in 5X5 Basketball 68-51.

Uganda won the overall title of the 2023 FEASSSA Games with Kenya coming second, hosts Rwanda third and Tanzania fourth.

Burundi and South Sudan did not attend the games for unclear reasons.

Uganda will host the next FEASSSA Games in 2024.