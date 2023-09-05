Overview: Against North Africans Morocco, Alex Mugerwa, the team Uganda captain is targeting a better performance than the first game where they were playing on astro surface for the first time.

1 st All Africa Para Games (Amputee Football)

Wednesday, 6 th September 2023

September 2023 Uganda Vs Morocco (8:30 PM)

At University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Ground, Accra city – Ghana

The Uganda Amputee football national team (Amputee Cranes) will play their second game at the ongoing All Africa Para Games in Ghana on the evening of Wednesday, 6th September 2023 in Accra city, Ghana.

Team Uganda eyes an improved performance following a heart breaking 0-7 loss to hosts Ghana in Monday’s opener.

Yussif Yahaya scored a hat-trick with Hamza Mohammed and Mohammed Mubarik adding a brace apiece as Ghana ran rout.

Alex Mugerwa, team Uganda captain is targeting a better performance than the first game where they were playing on astro surface for the first time.

“We play our second game on Wednesday against Morocco and we eye a far much improved performance. The quick change from the natural surface (Makerere University playground) where we trained from to the artificial surface cost us a great deal in the first match. We target an improved performance” Mugerwa noted.

Mugerwa, with the rest of the teammates as Lawrence Kitimbo, Willis Muwanguzi and company will need to up their game against Morocco, a proven North African champion.

Uganda Para Team in Accra city, Ghana

Besides Amputee football, Uganda is also fielding a team in wheel chair basketball.

There are fourteen countries at the inaugural edition of the All Africa Para Games in Ghana embedded a long a theme-line; “Inspire a Better Africa”.

These games are aimed at “breaking the stigma” attached to Para sports in African nations with the hash-tag #WalkInMyShoe.

The ten day’s championship has four sporting events; Amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.

The official opening ceremony was held on Sunday, 3rd September 2023 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra city.

The All Africa Para Games are backed with funding from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Kenya and Rwanda are the other East African countries at these games.

The other participants are hosts Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Algeria, Liberia, among others.

The bold mission of the All-Africa Para Games is; “To enable Paralympic athletes to reach the pinnacle of sporting excellence”.