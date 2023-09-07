Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has named the team that will start against Niger this evening.

Uganda faces Niger in the final qualification game for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at Grand Stade Marrakech, Morocco.

The fixture means a lot to Uganda who still stand a chance of qualifying for next year’s continental showpiece.

A win for Uganda coupled with a victory for Algeria against Tanzania will see the Cranes progress as the second team in Group F.

Micho has trusted Salim Omar Magoola in goal with Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Halidi Lwaliwa and Abdu Aziizi Kayondo completing the backline.

In a 4-3-3 system, the midfield has Khalid Aucho as the anchor man and captain of the team in the absence of Emmanuel Okwi.

Aucho is joined by Bobosi Byaruhanga and Faruku Miya.

The front three has Fahad Bayo as the target man while Milton Karisa and Joseph Ochaya will play on either flank.

Uganda’s Team to face Niger