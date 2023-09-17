As expected, Uganda has beaten Zambia in the Cup Quarterfinals on Day Two of the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023.

It was an inspiring 29-15 victory as Uganda bounced back from a challenging Day One.

A brace from Nobert Okeny plus tries from Pius Ogena and Adrian Kasito returned Uganda to winning ways after what coach Tolbert Onyango described as a tough night.

“It was a tough time after the game, at the hotel in the night, waking up in the morning (to) just think about what we went through last night and what we need to do to get over Zambia in the next game,” Onyango said.

Uganda’s captains Ian Munyani (L) and Aaron Ofoyrwoth (R)

According to Onyango, Uganda has not yet played the perfect match in his eyes. Fortunately or unfortunately, the mountain does not get a steeper to climb as their next opponent is South Africa. It is an opportunity for the players to play the best rugby of their lives in a perfect match that could give Uganda a shot at Olympic qualification.

At what time is Uganda’s next match in the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023? Uganda will play against South Africa in the Cup Semifinal at 2.33 p.m. EAT. Where can one watch the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023? Rugby Africa is broadcasting all the matches live on their Rugby Afrique Facebook channel.