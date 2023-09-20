Overview: Hakim Magombe is expected to make his debut at Jinja North United Football Club this Thursday, 21st September 2023, away to Booma FC at the Masindi stadium.

Experienced wing back Hakim Magombe has joined Jinja North United Football Club on a year-long deal.

Magombe, a roving right back reunites with head coach Sadiq Sempigi who worked with him briefly at Mbarara City Football Club last season in the FUFA Big League.

The former Busoga United and BUL player has been a free agent after diligent service at the Ankole Lions.

Hakim Magombe being officially unveiled at Jinja North United Football Club

Jinja North United Football Club also announced the arrival of attacking midfielder Huud Salim, goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi, left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward), Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), Shaban Wasswa (defender), Nicholas Luzige (midfielder), Huud Salim (midfielder), Deo Isejja (holding midfielder), among others.

Jinja North United is a mission possible to get promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2024-2025 season.

This follows their maiden season in the second tier league last season.

This Thursday, 21st September 2023, Jinja North United Football Club is away to Booma FC at the Masindi stadium.