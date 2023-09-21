Uganda Premier League reigning Champions Vipers SC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Allan Okello.

The left footed creative gem joins Vipers SC as a free agent, after mutually terminating his contract with Algerian outfit Paradou AC.

The Venoms confirmed Okello’s signature on Wednesday, which is the final day of the domestic transfer window.

“Uganda Cranes attacker Allan Okello has joined Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC. Joining as a free agent having parted with Algerian side Paradou AC, Okello joined the Kitende-based side on a three-year contract.” The club confirmed.

Okello made his name at KCCA FC, coming through the ranks (from KCCA FC Soccer Academy) before making his senior debut in February, 2017.

At MTN-Omondi Stadium, Okello played 119 games for KCCA in the first stint, scoring 39 goals before moving to Paradou AC in 2020.

After two years in Algeria, he rejoined KCCA FC on loan where he played last season.