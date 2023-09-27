Uganda’s attempt to return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations came to a disappointing end on Tuesday after getting eliminated by Algeria.

The Crested Cranes played at the coveted showpiece last year in Morocco and the target was to qualify for the next edition.

However, their dreams were vanquished on Tuesday after playing out a one-all draw in the return leg played at Stade Olympic D’Oran.

The hosts took an early lead in the 3rd minute with Naima Bouhani taping home from close range at the far post.

Uganda got the equalizer through Fauzia Najjemba in the 66th minute, converting from the spot after she was fouled in the box.

The result was however not enough to send Uganda to the next round with Algeria advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Algeria will now face Burundi at the final qualification round. The latter eliminated Ethiopia on penalties.