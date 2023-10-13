When & where will the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s be played? The Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 tournament will be played from Saturday, October 14 to Sunday, October 15 in Monastir, Tunisia.

The host venue is the twenty-thousand-seater-capacity Stadium Mustapha Ben Jannet, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

What’s at stake in this year’s edition? The 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s tournament winner will qualify automatically for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

In which pool is Uganda? What does the other pool look like? Uganda is in the pool of death alongside Zimbabwe, hosts Tunisia, and defending champions South Africa.

The other pool has last year’s silver medalists Madagascar, Zambia, Ghana, and Kenya.

When are Uganda’s fixtures? Uganda is two hours ahead of Tunisia. Thus Uganda’s kickoff times in East African Time (EAT) GMT+3 will be as follows:

11 a.m.: Tunisia vs Uganda

2.06 p.m.: South Africa vs Uganda

4.56 p.m.: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Where can one watch Uganda in action? Rugby Africa have announced that they will broadcast the tournament live on their Facebook page (Rugby Afrique).

Who is on Uganda’s squad? Uganda’s twelve-woman squad will be led by captain Peace Lekuru and vice-captain Agnes Nakuya. Sarah Kirabo and Grace Nabaggala will make their Uganda Women’s 7s debuts at the tournament.

Read more about the full squad here.