Rugby Africa Women’s 7s – Semifinal Fixtures

Cup SF1 – 12.44 p.m.: South Africa vs Zambia

South Africa vs Zambia Cup SF2 – 1.06 p.m.: Kenya vs Uganda

Uganda will face eternal rivals Kenya in the semifinals on Day Two of the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s in Monastir, Tunisia.

The two East African nations finished second and first in their respective pools after Day One’s action. Kenya won all their three matches while Uganda won two and lost one.

This is the first time the two will meet since last year’s event in Jemmal, Tunisia. Uganda stunned Kenya by 10-07 in Pool B on Day One and went on to finish the tournament in fourth place, one higher than their East African neighbours.