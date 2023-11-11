Overview: The men winner will smile home with a glittering trophy accompanied by Ug.Shs5,000,000 and a Toyota Mark X (UBP 562K). The ultimate prize for the ladies will be a Toyota Raum (UBP 277J), a trophy and Shs 3,000,000.

Event: 2023 Nile Special National Pool Championship

Date : Saturday, 11 th November

: Saturday, 11 November Venue: Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The long awaited day in domestic pool is here.

It is the grand finale of the 2023 Nile Special National Pool Championship at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

160 players (128 men and 32 ladies) are in grueling action to vey for the coveted prizes.

Reigning champions Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika (men) and Ritah Nimusiima (ladies) are both in the spotlight as the event returns since 2018.

L-R: Ritah Nimusiima, Bob Trubish, Mansoor Bwanika and Douglas Kalema show off the trophies to the rewarded at the 2023 Nile Special National pool open championship | Credit: John Batanudde

The open was not held in the previous years because of a combination of factors that ranged from change in brand strategy of the main sponsors (Nile Breweries Limited) as well as the unprecedented times of the Corona Virus pandemic.

No player has ever won this open back-to-back and the onus is upon Bwanika and Nimusiima to break this jinx.

During round one, Bwanika faces little known Alpha Amanyire with the victor facing either Jonan “Joker” Turigye, a former winner or Ronald Kirabira at the round of 64.

Bwanika was among the 8 top seeded players who did not play in the qualifiers.

The others include; top seed Ibrahim Kayanja, Kenneth Odong, Glorious Sennyonjo, Ibrahim Sejjemba, Habib Ssebuguzi, Joseph Kasozi and Yudah Ssembuusi.

Ritah Nimusiima Credit: John Batanudde

Other anticipated match-ups for men in round one:

In some of the eagerly anticipated matches for the first round; top seed Ibrahim Kayanja will battle Charles Kayongo.

On colour Ceaser “Scorpion” Chandiga takes on Mohammed Kamanga.

Vastly experienced William Kanyesigye will face seasoned Dan Mubiru, national team player Ibrahim Sejjemba lockshorns with Ali Yusuf.

Fahad “The Bee” Ssewankambo reads the line during action at Lugogo Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Former winner Fahad Ssewankambo shall play Ronald Akampulira, Turigye faces Ronald Kirabira, Joseph Mutaawe will battle Paul Okello Opio, Habibu Ssebuguzi will square up against Ronald Nuwamanya, Glorious “Stone” Ssenyonjo against Castor Othieno, Fred Namanya versus Robert Tumusiime and former champion Amos Nyagumanawe against Nabboth Katebarirwe.

The mother of all battles in the first round will involve two great players Joseph Kasozi and Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa squaring up.

Kenneth Odong versus Rashid Wanade, among other games.

Marion Kisakye

Ladies:

There are 32 ladies will compete among whom is the defending champion Ritah Nimusiima.

Nimusiima will officially open up her title defense against Zaimatt Nabafu in the opener that will be a cracker.

The winner of this contest will take on either Fauzah Namuganza or Lillian Arao at the round of 16.

Pre-tournament favourite Rukia Naiga will face Rose Namugerwa at the first stage; in line for Maimuna Nangendo or Brenda Nasasira during the round of 16.

Another favourite Rashida Mutesi shall battle Natasha Ndibalekera during the round of 32.

Either Mutesi or Ndibalekera will progress to the round of 16 to battle Priscilla Nampala or Angela Busingye in the second round.

On-form Marion “Ankah Sheila” Kisakye plays veteran Aisha Madondo; in line for either Deborah Ibenu or Goretti Kabasinguzi.

The cars to be won by the 2023 Nile Special National Open pool winners | Credit: David Isabirye

Hefty Prizes:

The men winner will smile home with a glittering trophy accompanied by Ug.Shs5,000,000 and a Toyota Mark X (UBP 562K).

There top 16 will also take home varying cash prizes.

The ultimate prize for the ladies will be a Toyota Raum (UBP 277J), a trophy and Shs 3,000,000.

Each game will take at least 50 minutes but the either action is anticipated to last for more than 15 hours.

The tournament is organized by Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) and is arguably the biggest individual pool event on the African continent.

Full Draws:

Ladies:

2023 Nile Special National Pool Open championship flow chart

Men: