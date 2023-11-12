Overview: The grand finale championship lured as many as 160 players; 128 men and 32 ladies also witnessed by the chairperson of National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya, Toyota Museveni (president Museveni’s brother), Pool Association of Uganda officials, among other ordinary people.

Nile Special National Pool Championship 2013:

Overall winners:

· Male: Ceaser “The Scorpion” Chandiga

· Female: Lukia Naiga

Ceaser “The Scorpion” Chandiga and Lukia Naiga were crowned the male and female 2023 Nile Special National Pool open championship in the wee hours of Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

Chandiga overcame Hazali “Hazard” Lukomwa 9-5 in a pulsating finale whilst Naiga needed a post-match tense shoot out to out-muscle her biological sister Rasheeda Mutesi following a 5-all goal stalemate.

Ceaser Chandiga recieves the dummy cheque | Credit: John Batanudde

Excited fans carry Ceaser Chandiga moments after he pocketed the final ball against Hazali Lukomwa | Credit: John Batanudde

The two champions each received trophies, cash and drove away with a car apiece.

Naiga got a trophy, Toyota Raum model and Shs 3,000,000 and Chandiga also got a trophy, Toyota Mark-X model and Ug.shs 5,000,000.

Ceaser Chandiga humbled Joker 7-0 in semi-final clash | Credit: John Batanudde

The grand finale championship lured as many as 160 players; 128 men and 32 ladies also witnessed by the chairperson of National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya, Toyota Museveni (president Museveni’s brother), Pool Association of Uganda officials, among other ordinary people.

By 8 AM, the outside of Lugogo was already filled up with players ready to enter the arena.

Action unfolded in the next one hour with no shocking result during the opening round.

Sisters Lukia Naiga and Rasheeda Mutesi smile before the finale | Credit: John Batanudde

William Kanyesigye humbled Dan Mubiru in this round, Ibrahim Kayanja eliminated Charles Kayongo (5-1), Chandiga defeated Camanga and Jonan “Joker” Turigye got a walk-over in some of the round one results.

Action unfolded for the rest of the day in either gender until the two final games.

The third best lady Marion “Sheila Ankah” Kisakye shows off her medal and cheque | Credit: John Batanudde

Chandiga overcame Lukomwa 9-5 whilst Naiga needed a penalty win over the sister Mutesi when the 1 hour 10 minutes’ duration elapsed.

Fans enjoyed every bit of action with entertainment from musical group; B2C.

A member of B2C Musical group entertains the pool fans | Credit: John Batanudde

A section of pool fans at the Lugogo Indoor Arena | Credit: John Batanudde

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) president Bob Trubish talks to Joe Kigozi of Next Media Services | Credit: John Batanudde

Former PAU president Farouk Wamala Kisuze, now a Trustee of the association | Credit: John Batanudde