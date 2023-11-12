Overview:
The grand finale championship lured as many as 160 players; 128 men and 32 ladies also witnessed by the chairperson of National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya, Toyota Museveni (president Museveni’s brother), Pool Association of Uganda officials, among other ordinary people.
Nile Special National Pool Championship 2013:
Overall winners:
· Male: Ceaser “The Scorpion” Chandiga
· Female: Lukia Naiga
Ceaser “The Scorpion” Chandiga and Lukia Naiga were crowned the male and female 2023 Nile Special National Pool open championship in the wee hours of Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.
Chandiga overcame Hazali “Hazard” Lukomwa 9-5 in a pulsating finale whilst Naiga needed a post-match tense shoot out to out-muscle her biological sister Rasheeda Mutesi following a 5-all goal stalemate.
The two champions each received trophies, cash and drove away with a car apiece.
Naiga got a trophy, Toyota Raum model and Shs 3,000,000 and Chandiga also got a trophy, Toyota Mark-X model and Ug.shs 5,000,000.
By 8 AM, the outside of Lugogo was already filled up with players ready to enter the arena.
Action unfolded in the next one hour with no shocking result during the opening round.
William Kanyesigye humbled Dan Mubiru in this round, Ibrahim Kayanja eliminated Charles Kayongo (5-1), Chandiga defeated Camanga and Jonan “Joker” Turigye got a walk-over in some of the round one results.
Action unfolded for the rest of the day in either gender until the two final games.
Chandiga overcame Lukomwa 9-5 whilst Naiga needed a penalty win over the sister Mutesi when the 1 hour 10 minutes’ duration elapsed.
Fans enjoyed every bit of action with entertainment from musical group; B2C.