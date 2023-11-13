Yasin Nasser has so much to be grateful about his 2023 rally season despite losing out on the Africa Rally Championship title over the weekend in Iringa, Tanzania.

Nasser lost all hopes for the ARC title and put all effort into fighting for the Tanzania National Rally title.

A fire to his Ford Fiesta rally2 on Saturday’s opening leg almost robbed the Ugandan of the only consolation he would get from the event. He would return to compete under super rally rules.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The Moil Rally Crew put on a charge and managed to finish fifth securing valuable points to seal the Tanzania Rally title with 10 points.

“We are so grateful to have finished the season with something to show. The initial target was to go for three titles and we did whatever we could, but God also had his plans and handed the ARC title to its owner,” said Nasser.

“Securing the Tanzania national title on top of the Ugandan title is a sign of what has been a fruitful season. All the efforts of the team and sponsors are seen in these titles. We are so grateful,” he asserted.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Yasin Nasser led the Africa Rally Championship for most of the season. However, a series of incidents since the Rwanda rally deprived him of any chance at the title. A similar incident in Tanzania all but cast out his chances at the title.

Nasser was however pleased with his third-place season finish in the continental championship.

“Honestly, the target was ARC. But we cannot say we have lost it all. We have gained lots of experience with the car, we learnt so many things of which these skills will be used in future events.”

“Besides, the title has come home. Karan and Moil team have been rallying as one team. So we celebrate along with our teammate,” he added.

Joseph Kamya and Yasin Nasser

Winning the Tanzania championship marks a record of being the first driver to win two championships in different countries in the same year.

With the two Uganda rally titles, the Tanzanian title and ARC2, Yasin is left with putting his name to the Africa rally title.

However, his intentions to fight for it next are still unclear.

“It is too early for us to discuss next season. The whole team needs a lot of time to figure out so many things before we can pronounce ourselves for the next ARC contention,” he asserted.