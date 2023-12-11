Overview: A total of 141 golfers made their way to Entebbe Club to compete on a course that was pristine under sunny conditions during the final leg of the I&M Katogo Golf Invitational Series.

I&M Katogo Golf Invitational Series 2023

Overall winners (3rd Leg):

Back 9 Bandits (Dr Jackson Were & Enock Nuwagaba) – 67

Runners up:

Team Aijuka (Bruce Aijuka & Gerald Kateremwa) – 69

Following three successful events earlier in the year, the 2023 I&M Katogo Golf Invitational Series took centre stage for the last time of the year at the Entebbe Club on Saturday, 9th November.

Team Back 9 Bandits comprising the duo of Dr Jackson Were and Enock Nuwagaba emerged as the overall winners with a combined gross score of 67.

The victors earned trophies and return business class air tickets to Kigali, coming two strokes ahead of Team Aijuka (Bruce Aijuka and Gerald Kateremwa).

Lady golfers revel on the course in Entebbe (Credit: Timothy Okiror)

A total of 141 golfers made their way to Entebbe Club to compete on a course that was pristine under sunny conditions.

The course conditions were up to the standards, the greens were pure and playable to give a worthy experience.

The “Oh Gosh” format of play spiced things up. For teams of two players, each pair had to record their individual Nett Score on each hole.

The worse Nett Score of the pair on each hole is the score that counted. However, each team had a choice of six Holes where the better score counted and this had to be declared to the marker before teeing off at the next hole.

Male golfers pose for a group photo during the final leg of the 2023 I&M Katogo Golf Invitational Championship in Entebbe | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Female golfer in action

The numbers grew at the 19th hole when friends and well-wishers came together to celebrate the climax of the Katogo Golf Invitational Series, a competition that has made a name for its brotherhood and liveliness.

It was a celebration of the day’s winners and the successful end to the Series that had Johnny Walker written and painted all over it.

A respectable guest list that had His Lordship The Attorney General of the Republic of Uganda- Kirwowa Kiwanuka, The Executive Director Supervision, Bank of Uganda- Dr Tumubweine Twinemanzi and I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow deserved a befitting 19th hole ambience.

I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow holding a putter donated to him by Entebbe Club

Winners’ list:

Dorothy Nabirye drove longest for the ladies as Robbins Mwehaire won in men.

The nearest to the pin contest was won by Andrew Baguma and Bridget Basiima in the men and ladies respective clusters.

Ladies:

The winning Home Girls team pair of Charity Atuhaire and Faith Namara took home the two RwandAir tickets with 65 score.

Evelyn Atukunda and Berna Musanbera (Divas) scored 75 to win a dinner of two at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Dina Ongol and Dorothy Nabirye (Go Callaway) scored 78 for the second runner’s up slot.

Golfers walk on the golf course in Entebbe after teeing off

Men:

John Basabose and Kiryowa Kiwanuka (Team Moto-Moto) came top with 69 scored.

Peter Apell and Andrew Baguma (70 on countback) came second ahead of Team Pivot (Henry Ssali and Darius Mugisha).

The winning pair of Jackson Were and Enock Nuwagaga won two RwandAir business class tickets to Kigali while the first runners up pair of Bruce Aijuka and Gerald Ataremwa won a weekend for two at Lake Victoria Serena.

Hannington Mpiima plants a Tee into the ground before driving off

Sponsors:

Anchor Sponsors I&M Bank who came onboard in April for the entire Series and worked their magic to ensure the tournament ran smoothly without any hiccups.

The other partners were Entebbe club, Katogo Golf franchise, Rwandair, GA Insurance, Renault Uganda, NBS Sport, Fenon Records, Kampala Serena Hotel, Time Cop Security and Goldmans.

Apart from sponsoring the Series, I&M Bank has played a role in supporting golf in general.

The I&M Katogo Golf Invitational has given a platform to many golfers to showcase their talent. The course of the year has also seen the tournament grow as an admirable brand, attracting more golfers every round.

“When I&M Bank came on board as headline sponsors, we wanted to grow the reputation of the brand by first of all ensuring golfers get memorable experiences, both on and off the course. It has been a successful Series because everything has fallen in place. The tournament has grown in leaps and bounds with our support and other sponsors. There is a need to celebrate as we look forward to next year’s edition,” remarked Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, I&M Bank.

Robin Bairstow, the CEO I&M Bank

I&M Bank Chief Executive Officer Robin Bairstow pledged three more years of sponsorship for the Katogo Invitational series, much to the applause of the golfers and guests.

Janzi Band entertained the crowd till the late hours of the night.

Janzi Band performs at Entebbe club’s 19th hole