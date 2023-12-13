Overview: The Rwenzori Mountain Ranges, known for their breathtaking beauty, provided a stunning backdrop to the marathon, drawing thousands of participants during the first two editions.

The third edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will take place on Saturday, 24th August 2024 in Kasese District.

This date was confirmed in December 2023 to allow early preparations for the organizing team and the athletes themselves.

Runners from more countries are expected to take part in this annual event an increase from the 14 countries which registered for the 2023 edition.

An aerial view of runners during the22 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

During the second edition on September 2nd, Vitalis Kwemoi and Viola Chemos Munerya were crowned male and female respective winners.

Kwemoi posted a time of 2:17:21 in the 42km men’s category while Chemos posted 2:49:03 in the women’s category.

Each won prize money of 8 million Uganda shillings.

In the 21km half-marathon category, Abel Chebet took the men’s gold, posting 1:02:56 while Dorcus Ajok took the women’s prize posting 1:16:24.

Amos Wekesa the Director of Equator Hikes, the organizers of the marathon affirms that the marathon is getting bigger and better with time.

“The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is growing in stature year in, year out. We expect more participants on board and more partners as well” Wekesa remarked.

The second edition also lured British famous sports commentator, Rob Walker and different personalities from all walks of life.

Partners:

A bandwagon of partners led by Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Lite brand, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Rwenzori Mineral water, Rocket Health, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank, among others joined hands together to make the marathon a success.