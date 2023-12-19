AUUS Games 2023 | Football Results

Uganda Martyrs 4-1 Kyambogo

Bugema 5-0 Bishop Stuart

UCU 3-2 Busitema

MUBS 0-0 IUIU

Makerere 2-1 Nkumba

Uganda Martyrs University registered a huge 4-1 victory against Kyambogo in the AUUS Games 2023 at Mukono Primary on Tuesday evening.

Uganda Martyrs came into the game seeking a victory and at least a four-goal advantage to qualify for the quarterfinals as a last one.

However, after Makerere University beat Nkumba 2-1, Uganda Martyrs returned to the calculation to qualify as the best third-placed team.

Hudson Mbalire fired Kyambogo ahead in the 16th minute through a well-curled freekick and Uganda Martyrs goalkeeper kept glued in his position helplessly.

Kyambogo’s captain Mbalile had a chance to double the lead but his low drive sailed inches wide of the left goal post.

However, Uganda Martyrs responded right away throwing several bodies upfront in search for an equaliser.

Ivan ‘Kanda’ Agamile restored parity for Uganda Martyrs after tapping home into an empty net in the 26th minute. Kanda followed up the attack and he calmly finished off to beat the tight backline.

Calvin Emayo Peter finally gave Uganda Martyrs the lead in the 57th minute after chipping the ball past Kyambogo’s slow goalkeeper who delayed going off the line.

Two minutes later, Emayo scored the third after being set up by Agamile. It was yet another smart attack from Uganda Martyrs who beat Kyambogo’s Highline.

With eight minutes to conclude the game, Emayo completed a personal hattrick as Uganda Martyrs continued to punish Kyambogo on the day.

Taban Wijjo had given Uganda Martyrs a lifeline with their fifth goal on the day but the assistant referee flagged it offside as they covered their faces with jerseys.

Uganda Martyrs’ Group Games

Uganda Martyrs 1-2 IUIU

Uganda Martyrs 2-4 MUBS

Uganda Martyrs 4-1 Kyambogo