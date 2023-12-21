Overview: Joneni Bwambale Bamwenda, the executive director of Trumpet Foundation is the funder of the Busongora Champions League football tournament.

2023 Busongora North Champions League (Quarter-finals):

Friday 22nd December:

Blue Nile Vs Ibanda Kyanya Town Council (9:00 AM)

Vision Vs Rungendabara Town Council (11:00 AM)

Bigando Vs Hima United (1:00 PM)

Hima Town Council Vs Buhunga United (3:00 PM)

*At Hima playground, Kasese District

The 2023 Busongora North Champions League football tournament has reached the quarter finals stage.

This follows the successful completion for the round of 16 phase.

Hima Town Council Football Club players

The four quarter final matches will be played on Friday, 22nd December 2023, all at Hima playground in Kasese district.

The early kick off at 9:00 AM will see Blue Nile against Ibanda Kyanya Town Council.

This will be followed by the Vision against Rungendabara Town Council contest at 11:00 AM.

At 1:00 PM, Bigando faces Hima United before the final game will see Hima Town Council against the 2020 runners up Buhunga United (3:00 PM).

Rugendabara Town Council Football Team faces Vision in the quarter-finals

Round of 16 Results:

In the round of 16 games, Buhunga United overcame Kitswamba Lions 4-1 as Vision defeated Crown by the same margin.

Ibanda Kyanya edged Motomoto 3-2, Rugendabara Town Council humbled Ibanda Youth 3-1, Blue Nile edged BNT 2-0 and Hima Town Council beat Nyakabale 2-0.

For the other games, Bigando edged Ibunda 1-0 and Isule United beat Kitswamba Bees 1-0.

Ajax Kasangali is the reigning champion in the tournament. This championship has three netball teams; Maliba, Hima Young Star and Rugendabara.

This championship has three netball teams; Maliba, Hima Young Star and Rugendabara.

