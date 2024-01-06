Uganda Cup 2023 Women’s Pool Matches

Result: Thunderbirds 59-00 Panthers

Thunderbirds were simply too strong for Panthers when the two teams faced off in the final pool match of the 2023 Uganda Cup.

The Kyadondo-based club put fifty-nine unanswered points on the board in the first competitive match played in Uganda this year.

Angella Nanyonjo Credit: John Batanudde

New signing Angella Nanyonjo scored six tries in the match, the first of which came after six minutes. The other try scorers were Sharon Anena who bagged a brace and Patricia Anek who scored a hat trick.

Panthers, a relatively fresh outfit in women’s rugby in the country, attempted to resist Thunderbirds’ onslaught but their defence could only last the first half. They held Thunderbirds to a 15-00 score at the break before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Consequently, their campaign ends in the pool phase with a baptism of fire but there is promise of quality and competitiveness for the near future.

Thunderbirds, on the other hand progressed, to the Uganda Cup semifinals which will be played next Saturday.

Full Uganda Cup 2023 Results:

Thunderbirds 59-00 Panthers

Avengers 38-06 Nile Rapids

Black Pearls 48-24 Ewes

Kabale Berg Princesses (walkover) 20-00 Gulu Sprinters