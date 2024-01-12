World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Men’s Day One Results:

Round One: Germany 19-05 Uganda

Uganda faced familiar opponents on the opening day of the World Rugby 7s Challenger 2024 in Dubai, UAE. What the two, Germany and Kenya, did to us was to nip our campaign in the bud before it even started.

In the first round, Germany kept Uganda in the first gear as they sped away with a 19-05 victory. This was Germany’s sixth successive victory in six meetings with Uganda during the 7s Challenger since 2020. Roy Kizito’s try deep in the second half was only a consolation score for Uganda.

In the second round, Uganda began to express themselves and exchange blows with Kenya. But the moment we gave Kenya an inch is when they took a whole mile and blew us apart for a 29-07 result.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s yellow card was a culmination of the desperate situation in which we found ourselves towards the conclusion of Day One under the floodlights at The Sevens Stadium.

Post-match comments from @Uganda_Sevens' Coach Tolbert Onyango at the end of day one in #SevensChallenger Dubai.#NileSpecialRugby #7sChallengerSeries pic.twitter.com/nHWpfrdVnp — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) January 12, 2024

The final pool match against Mexico on the morning of Day Two is a must-win if Uganda are to stay alive in the tournament.