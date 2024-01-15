Overview: Frank Mulindwa has been the football head coach at Royal Giant High School since 2012.

The management committee of Royal Giant High School, Munta Royal College and Royal Football Academy (ROFA) made a bold decision to return former football head coach Frank Mulindwa.

Mulindwa penned a fresh three-year employment contract to take over the head coach role at the three entities.

“I am glad to return home.” Mulindwa testified to Kawowo Sports Media after penning the employment contract.

Frank Mulindwa (middle) talks to a player | Credit: David Isabirye

“There is a lot of unfinished business to complete as I fulfil the targets set” he added.

Mulindwa had initially opted not to renew his employment contract following nine solid years in charge.

In the nine years, he is credited for assembling formidable teams in the age categories of U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-20, winning as many as 36 trophies in all competitions.

Frank Mulindwa in a talk session with the players at Royal Giant High School Credit: George Katongole

Among the trophies won with Royal Giant High School were 6 district championships, 7 regional championships, 1 Francophone, 2 Mulama cups, 5 Buganda regional championships, 1 schoolmate, 2 CAF schools titles (national and CECAFA region), 2 Kisubi Brothers University cups, 1 U-15 trophy, 2 U-16 trophies and 1 girls’ football trophy.

Six other trophies were won under Munta Royal College.

Besides school football, Mulindwa has also been engaged in the Buganda Masaza Cup with Buwekula Ssaza team since 2020.

He is also the head coach at Buganda Regional league at Ntungasaze Football Club.

Benon Ntambi, the director, Royal Giant High School and Munta Royal College has hailed the long-standing relationship with coach Mulindwa, recommitting self to continous support of the sports sub-sector vis-a-vis education for the youth.

“I am delighted that we have continued to associate and work with coach Frank (Mulindwa). He is loyal and committed. We vow to continue providing bursaries to talented sportsmen as we develop their talents” Ntambi reveals.

The immediate task at hand for Mulindwa is to prepare the teams for the 2024 schools’ football competitions.