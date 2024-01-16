Uganda Cricket Association has announced its training squads for the Cricket Cranes and Victoria Pearls for the 2024 international season.

The Cricket Cranes have the T20 World Cup on the horizon in June in the West Indies while the Victoria Pearls will be seeking a maiden World Cup appearance at the Global Qualifiers in Dubai.

In between those major events, there are preparation tours for the sides with the major event being the All Africa Games in Ghana in March. Cricket will be played at the All African Games for the first time and Uganda is one of the few countries with both their men and women’s teams at the event.

The Cricket Cranes training squad has 24 players, 20 of whom have been offered contracts. Robinson Obuya and Sirajje Nsubuga are some of the new names on the contract list after enjoying a flattering international debut season. Obuya was part of the 15-man squad that made history in Namibia in what was a break-out year for him. The pair made their debuts for Uganda during the Continent Cup T20 tournament in Nairobi in June last year.

The Victoria Pearls contract list was increased from 12 players to 14 players with Susan Kakai and Esther Iloku the new additions. The 12 contracted players from 2023 have impressed enough to make sure they retain their contracts. The Victoria Pearls are seeking to make their own history at the Global Qualifiers in Dubai in April.

The hunt for a new head coach for the Cricket Cranes continues but in the meantime, Interim Head Coach Jackson Ogwang has been in charge of the practice sessions starting with the boot camp that happened last week in Jinja and will be leaving for India on Wednesday for another 12-day training camp at the Omtex Academy.

Cricket Cranes Training Squad 2024

Contracted: Riazat Ali, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Henry Ssenyondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Ronak Patel, Franco Nsubuga, Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba, Bilal Hassun, Kenneth Waiswa, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyaji, Cosmas Kyewuta, Pascal Murungi, Lutaaya Ronald, Fred Achelam, Siraje Nsubuga, Ssebanja Jonathan

Non-Contracted: Watuva Calvin, Innocent Mwebaze, Baguma Joseph, David Wabwire

Victoria Pearls Training Squad 2024

Contracted: Consy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali, Evelyn Anyipo, Stephanie Nampiina, Patricia Malemikia, Irene Alumo, Gloria Abukor, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume, Esther Iloku, Susan Kakai

Non-Contracted: Proscovia Alako, Malisa Ariokot, Loma Anyait, Sarah Walaza, Rita Nyangendo, Kevin Amuge, Immaculate Nandera