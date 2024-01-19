Overview: This was Egypt’s second 2-all draw in the tournament following their first game with Mozambique. Consequently, Ghana picked their first point of the tournament following a heart breaking 1-2 loss to Cape Verde in their opener.

AFCON 2023 Group B (Round 2):

Egypt 2-2 Ghana

The Egypt and Ghana duel in group B at the AFCON 2023 tournament lived to the anticipated billing.

With no clear-cut winner, these two countries shared the spoils, 2-all at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Thursday night.

Muhammed Kudus scored a brace for Ghana Black Stars. Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed replied for Egypt Pharaohs.

Kudus, who features for West Ham United in the English premier league lit the game with a wonder left footed shot outside the goal area in the third minute of added time before the half time recess.

The goal arrived moments after Egyptian captain Mohammed Salah had limped out with injury.

Egypt would be equalizer on 50 minutes by Mohammed Abdelmoneim was did not count after review by VAR for off-side.

Marmoush (a forward at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany) leveled the matters in the 69th minute but the joy was short lived as Kudus quickly restored the lead in the 71st minute.

Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed once again brought Egypt level three minutes later, capitalizing on a sloppy back pass from Ghana’s Williams Inaki.

Two all the game ended as the spoils were shared with Kudus taking home the man of the match accolade for his well taken brace.

A Ghanaian fan painted watching the game | Credit: CAF Media

Cape Verde leads group B, ahead of their second game with Mozambique on Friday evening.

Egypt is second with two points from two games, Ghana and Mozambique have a point apiece.

Next Group B matches:

Mozambique will face Ghana on Monday, 22nd January 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe (11:00 PM).

At the same time, Cape Verde shall take on Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau