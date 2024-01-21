Overview: Adone Steven Waiswa is expected to work with Protus Soita, alongside other staff who will be confirmed in the due course as Bukedea Comprehensive school readies self for the 2024 USSSA competitions from the district and zones through to the nationals.

Bukedea Comprehensive School management appointed level 1 grade coach Adone Steven Waiswa as the volleyball head coach.

Waiswa penned a two-year deal, moments after resigning from Seroma Christian High School.

“It is a pleasure to join Bukedea Comprehensive school volleyball team. I am ready to build a formidable competitive team” Waiswa revealed.

Waiswa has a rich experience as an established volleyball coach, having duly served the game as a player up to national team status.

Previously, he served at Gayaza High School, Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, Hilton High School and lately Seroma Christian High School.

He also led the Parliament of Uganda ladies volleyball team to gold at the recently concluded East Africa Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kigali city, Rwanda.

Parliament of Uganda Volleyball team (Ladies). Waiswa is on the extreme right

Waiswa is expected to work with Protus Soita, alongside other staff who will be confirmed in the due course as Bukedea Comprehensive school readies self for the 2024 USSSA competitions from the district and zones through to the nationals.

Bukedea Comprehensive School is on a mission possible to beef up the technical dockets for their different sports teams.

Recently, they confirmed the appointment of experienced youth football coach Ronald Ssali as the head coach for the school football team.

The school was confirmed as the co-host for the 2024 East African Secondary School Games.