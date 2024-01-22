Overview: Admin Football Club (Bugisu United) is fully sponsored by Bugisu High School, Mbale, an institution owned by mogul Wycliffe Mwambu.

Event : 50 th Stanbic Uganda Cup

: 50 Stanbic Uganda Cup Stage : Round of 64

: Round of 64 Fixture : Admin (Bugisu United) Vs KCCA

: Admin (Bugisu United) Vs KCCA Venue : Mbale Stadium

: Mbale Stadium Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024

Since 1971, the Stanbic Uganda Cup tournament (formerly Kakungulu Cup) has been played.

The rich history attached to this championship, thrills and shocks has kept its momentum moving.

This edition presents the 50th edition as clubs from across the country are vying for supremacy.

The round of 64 stage comes knocking with a couple of fixtures at hand.

Third tier side, Admin (transitioning to Bugisu United) will face joint record champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the aforementioned level in Mbale city on Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

Some of the Admin (Bugisu United) players; L-R: R: Abdu Nambale, Alex Kapyo, Humaida “Nana” Mugenyi and Hassan Sanya

Since being taken over by Bugisu United, Admin shifted base from Tororo to Mbale where they are hosting their home games.

The club is fully sponsored by Bugisu High School, Mbale, an institution owned by mogul Wycliffe Mwambu.

Wycliffe Mwambu

To reach this far, Admin who are christened as “Basaani Burwa” (ideal man with strength and respect), won all their three games at the preliminary round.

They toppled Busia’s Blacks Panther 4-3 in post-match penalties after a goalless stalemate.

In this contest, goalkeeper Ramathan Mubiru emerged as the hero, saving three penalties.

Again, they overcame Busia Home Boys 2-0 courtesy of Musa Kigenyi and Abdu Nambale’s strikes at Mbale Stadium.

At the last level of the preliminary round, they edged Busia Youngsters 1-0 at the Madibira playground in Busia, thanks to Baron Kironde’s stunning overhead kick.

Abdul Samadu Musafiri Credit: John Batanudde

In Abdu Samadu Musafiri, the club head coach, Admin has an experienced tactician in the dug-out having handled a number of clubs as MYDA and Jinja North United.

Musafiri will need to produce his “A” game if he is top challenge Abdallah Mubiru, Kefa Kisala and the rest of the KCCA backroom staff.

Abdallah Mubiru on duty at KCCA Football Club Credit: John Batanudde

Against KCCA, Admin will face a stern test of character as they encounter a top flight club that has won the Stanbic Uganda Cup 10 times (just as Express).

Admin, like KCCA has struggled for form in the Eastern Regional league having collected as little as 5 points in 6 matches played.

KCCA, on the other hand sits 9th on the 16 super league log with 19 points fetched in as many as 15 matches.

Last season, Admin fell 0-1 to Mbarara City at Kakyeka stadium during the round of 32 as KCCA was bundled out by Soltilo Bright Stars (1-0) in the quarter finals.

KCCA played at the Mbale stadium last season in the same tournament, winning 3-0 over Kataka during the round of 16 with Allan Okello, Tshisungu Kankonde and Rogers Mato all scoring.

Arafat Usama celebrates a goal at KCCA FC

Two KCCA players Arafat Usama Kizza (recently with the Uganda Cranes team against Kuwait) and Haruna Lukwago are familiar faces in Mbale.

Lukwago was at Mbale Heroes a few seasons ago before transferring to KCCA as Usama hails from the area and the home fans will be keen to welcome the duo.

Part of the crowd at Mbale Stadium during a home game for Admin Football Club | Credit: Nume Pictures

Ronnie Wabomba, Public Relations Officer at Admin (Bugisu United) Football Club

The team is geared up for the game, aiming to make history by surprising the record winners. We acknowledge the challenge against KCCA FC, a formidable team with an impressive track record of 10 Uganda Cup titles and 13 UPL titles, but we respect them without fearing them. We are prepared for the tough task ahead. Ronnie Wabomba, PRO Admin (Bugisu United) Football Club

By and large, the Admin versus KCCA duel is envisaged as a do-or-die fixture as it is a winner takes it all for the next phase (round of 32).

The round of 64 stage will also present other exciting fixtures.