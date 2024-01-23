History was written on the weekend of the 2023 Uganda Cup final. Nile Rapids’ winning their first major title in their maiden Cup Final appearance hogged all the headlines.

That match, in an equally historic feat, was managed by an all-women team of match officials. This was the first time such a milestone was recorded in a major women’s cup final in Ugandan rugby.

Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi was the center referee on the day. She was assisted by Racheal Kakaire and Norah Veronica Nabasirye.

Another historic milestone in its own right is that all three featured for Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes during their playing days. Kanyunyuzi and Kakaire represented Uganda during the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2009 in Dubai while Nabasirye, the youngest of the trio, took part in the 2022 Africa Cup at home.

Racheal Kakaire Credit: John Philip Mugabi Norah Veronica Nabasirye Credit: John Philip Mugabi

The standby officials were Asha Nakityo, Fauzah Namayengo, and Judith Opio. Uganda’s most-experienced official Saudah Adiru was the match officials’ assessor while World Rugby-certified Match Commissioner Dorothy Nekesa ran the whole operation.

Uganda Rugby Union is intentional in walking the talk of growing women’s rugby in the country, and the signs are there for all to see.