Wednesday January 24, 2024 – 11pm

Tanzania vs DR Congo – Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Zambia vs Morocco – Stade Laurent Pokou

The 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations group stages concludes with exciting fixtures in Group F as East African representatives Tanzania battle DR Congo and Zambia take on Morocco.

The Taifa Stars come into the game on the back of a disappoint 1-1 draw against 10-man Zambia after conceding a late equaliser.

This puts them in a precarious situation as they now have to beat Sebastien Desabre’s men – a tall order by all standards.

The Leopards occupy second slot at the moment but can easily drop to the last position if they lose and Zambia overcome much fancied Morocco in the other fixture.

Draws in this group would spell doom for hosts Ivory Coast who are lurking as they wait to take one of the spots for the third best ranked teams.