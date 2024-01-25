From its inception in 2020, Uganda and Germany have played against each other during every round of the 7s Challenger. That trend is set to continue as the series heads to Montevideo, Uruguay for the second round in 2024.

They have been drawn in Pool C with Uruguay and Papua New Guinea for the tournament which will be played from March 8-10.

Men’s Pools for 7s Challenger 2024 Montevideo

Pool A: Kenya, Tonga, Georgia, Portugal.

Kenya, Tonga, Georgia, Portugal. Pool B: Chile, Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico.

Chile, Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico. Pool C: Uruguay, Germany, Uganda, Papua New Guinea.

Apart from Germany, Uganda did not meet their new opponents in the pool during the Dubai round. They have met and beaten both Papua New Guinea (twice) and Uruguay (once) before in the 7s Challenger Series – the former in Montevideo in 2020 and Stellenbosch in 2023, and the latter in Santiago in 2022.

Similarly, the women are also in Pool C with Argentina, Thailand, and Mexico. They faced two of the three opponents during the Dubai round – Thailand in the pool phase and Argentina in the bronze medal match.

Women’s Pools for 7s Challenger 2024 Montevideo

Pool A: China, Poland, Czechia, Paraguay.

China, Poland, Czechia, Paraguay. Pool B: Kenya, Belgium, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong.

Kenya, Belgium, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong. Pool C: Argentina, Uganda, Thailand, Mexico.

Both men’s and women’s national team setups already resumed training for this tournament that will coincide with the 2023 All Africa Games in Ghana.