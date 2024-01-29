Overview: After round robin, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School amassed the most points (12), unbeaten to glory.

5th USSSA Elite Schools Tournament:

Girls Football (Played on round robin basis):

Gold : Kawempe Muslim Secondary School

Silver : Bon Consil Secondary School

Bronze: St Noa Girls School, Zzana

Boys Football:

Final : Jinja Secondary School 0 (4) – 0 (5) Jinja Progressive Academy

Third place: WestVille High School 2-0 Kawempe Muslim School

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School maintained its dominance in girls’ football with another trophy in their already rich cabinet.

A gold in girls’ football during the 2024 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Elite Schools championship was much welcome for the side coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi and Moses Nkata.

After round robin, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School amassed the most points (12), unbeaten to glory.

“We prepared the players well prior to this tournament and they also delivered 100 percent. I thank them for the teamwork, right character, strong mentality and determination” Nkata remarked.

Shadia Nabirye and Hadijah Babirye were some of the star players at Kawempe Muslim who won their fourth USSSA Elite trophy in five editions.

Bon Consil Secondary School took silver with 12 points as St Noa Girls School, Zzana settled for bronze after finishing with 9 points in the bag.

Meanwhile, Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) won the boy’s football gold after a 5-4 victory in a tense shoot-out over traditional rivals Jinja Secondary School at Kakindu stadium.

Normal time of this end-to-end contest had ended goal-less.

JIPRA goalkeeper Adrian Isabirye was the hero with a penalty save as his teammates were all flawless with successful kicks.

Jinja Secondary School settled for silver as Fort Portal based WestVille High School took bronze.

WestVille High School edged Kawempe Muslim School 2-0 during the third place-play-off match.

Other Games:

During the 2024 Elite schools’ championship, there was competition in Basketball (5X5 and 3X3), Netball, Handball and Volleyball.

Buddo S.S won the netball finale to take gold over St Baptist High School who settled for silver.

Bukedea Comprehensive School won two gold medals in Volleyball for the girls and boys.

These games are targeted towards ensuring that the teams prepare well prior to the coming season.