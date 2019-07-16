Cameroon’s Clarence Seedorf became the 5th head coach to be pushed out of his seat after a not so convincing showing at AFCON 2019.

Seedorf’s unfortunate fate followed the elimination of the defending champions from the tourney.

Other coaches who had earlier lost their jobs include Emmanuel Amuneke (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda),Javier Onaindia Aguirre (Egypt) and lately Guinea’s Paul Put.

File Clarence Seedorf

All the aforementioned cluster were asked to go along with their respective technical teams.

Cameroonian Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombia made the announcement on television that Seedorf was relieved of his duties with “immediate effect” because he is not “the ideal man to train the Indomitable Lions”.

Kombi accused Seedorf of “failing to manage the team” and of having problems with his assistant Patrick Kluivert who has since revealed that he is interested in holding the head coach role rather than be an assistant.

Whereas Uganda’s Desabre mutually terminated his employment with the FA body, the other four coaches alongside their technical back room staff were sacked.

In fact, for Egypt, the FA officials led by the president Hany Abou Rida and some of the board members also stepped aside.

At the moment, the seat is being occupied by the CEO, Tharwat Swelam.