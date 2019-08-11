Like earlier revealed by Kawowo Sports that Uganda Cranes’ attacking player Allan “Da Dictionary” Kyambadde would join Egypt’s top flight side El Gouna, the development came to pass on Sunday, 11th August 2019.

Kyambadde was officially unveiled by the club, a fulfillment of a childhood dream of playing beyond the peripheries of Uganda.

Best known for his fear-less and positive approach during matches, Kyambadde is a comfortable player on the ball with a sublime first touch, awesome dribbling abilities and has the eye for goal.

In company of the KCCA’s chairperson, Aggrey Ashaba and the CEO Anisha Muhoozi, Kyambadde was handled the famous white shirt of El Gouna Sports Club.

The officials of the two clubs then exchanged shirts and sealed a key partnership.

This partnership will involve the transfer of players between the two clubs, as well as developing and sharing of ideas for youth development.

El Gouna Allan “Da Dictionary” Kyambadde (middle) being officially unieved by El Gouna

El Gouna KCCA officials Aggrey Ashaba and El Gouna representatives show off the respective club jerseys

Partnership activated! Uganda National Team winger Allan “The Dictionary” Kyambadde joins El Gouna FC on permanent basis from KCCA FC El Gouna statement

Kyambadde becomes yet another signing for the club christened as the Gounies after the acquisition of Egyptian Mohamed Naguib and Zambian Walter Bwalya.

Omar Radwan confirmed the permanent transfer from Al Ahly Sporting Club.

Meanwhile, the trio of Rayan, Akram and Gazzar extended their loan spells at the club for a season.

El Gouna has since released Ousseynou Boye.

Other Ugandans in Egypt:

Kyambadde becomes the 7th player from Uganda to join Egypt in the recent times.

Midfielder Khalid Aucho crossed to Misr Lel Makkasa Sporting Club. He was followed by Abdu Lumala at Pyramids, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria) and lately former Vipers captain Tadeo Lwanga at Tanta Sports Club.

Striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi is also still contracted at Alexandria based Smouha Sports Club.

Former KCCA and Proline striker Isiagi features at Al Nasr Sporting Club, a second tier side.

Kyambadde Profile: