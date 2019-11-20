Mere mention of the name tag Ivan Kakembo will ring a loud bell in many ear drums for Uganda’s football enthusiasts, friends and yes, foes alike.

Kakembo is not only a diligent administrator, but also a passionate, vastly experienced, knowledgeable and straight forward leader whose principle cores have often subdued the people he works with in everyday business.

Also a founder and country director at Uganda Youth Soccer Academy, Kakembo is equipped with the experience no amount of shillings, pounds or dollars can purchase.

Kakembo has previously served beyond the bare minimum at Sports Club Villa, Nyamityobora and now winding up at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

He had replaced Edward Kulubya as CEO at URA Football Club.

As his employment contract winds down at the tax collectors’ entity, Kakembo is set to venture in fresh waters, albeit in the Uganda Premier League.

Yes. I am planning to apply for the vacant BUL Football Club CEO job and I wind down my duties at URA FC. Ivan Kakembo, Football Administrator

The CEO job at BUL Football Club became vacant after the former servant, Saleh Salmin did not have his employment contract renewed.

Last week, BUL confirmed also the election of Ronald Barente who replaced the outgoing chairman Silver Alias.

A vivid and candid expert in Commercial and Contract Law, Kakembo is also equipped with the mandatory and treasured Football Administration Management Certificate (FAMACO).

He is a consultant, seldom doubling as a player and coaches’ representative and certified with CAF and FUFA Club licensing.

Kakembo has also previously worked as a player recruitment expert at the University of Pretoria.

FUFA Media Ivan Kakembo (Left) shares a light moment with UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani during a FUFA organized football summit

Flash back:

Kakembo at Sports Club Villa, he served as CEO for four seasons (2014 – 2018).

Among the strongholds and gains included reviving the club fan base back to stadia, he lured the StarTimes sponsorship, built a strong club Public Relations System with club branding of up to 30,000 media contacts and ensured international player sales.

Then, he briefly moved on at the then UPL side Nyamityobora Football Club as CEO before URA came knocking for his treasured signature and enviable services.

Kakembo’s tenure at URA has witnessed the establishment of an independent and functional Secretariat office to liaise with the club board.

He was pertinent in the completion of the sponsorship deal of Rwenzori mineral water to URA as the official beverage partner.

A darling at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Kakembo’s excellent personal relationship with the mother body has often eased the duties at hand.

Little wonder therefore, URA FC emerged as the best club in the demanding and tedious club licensing exercise prior to kick off of the on-going 2019-2020 Star Times Uganda Premier League season.

With the available slot at BUL, Kakembo will definitely give a shot at the job that no doubt hinges upon the day to day affairs of club football matters.

Also Read:

Kakembo, the engine behind the URA FC secretariat

Kakembo takes over URA Football Club CEO

BUL Football Club ushers in new administrative management