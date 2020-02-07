Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) certified security official Dixon Adol “Bond” Okello is in the Spanish city of Sevilla for a month long training.

The training is about special crowd control that entails all the nitty-gritty of handling capacity crowds with the due expertise and professionalism.

“It is a big honour to be in Spain for special crowd control training. This a great opportunity to add to the knowledge and experience that I have attained over time” Okello disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Back in his native country, Uganda, Okello is well known for sharing the knowledge as he has trained as many as 500 security stewards in two years.

Okello rose to instant prominence when he passed with flying colours at the FIFA Organized security course in Europe.

He has since landed high profile CAF and FIFA assignments to man security operations within the stadia.

Most recently, Okello served during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland and at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 tourney in Egypt.

At AFCON 2019, he was in charge of the security operations at the 80,000 seater Cairo International Stadium, most notably during the final game of the tournament as Algeria beat Senegal 1-0.

