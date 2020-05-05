Douglas Bamweyana has expressed worry over the mental health of players in Uganda as the country continues to battle the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The former Maroons FC tactician believes some players will be challenged with trauma as many remain without necessities like food during this period.

On 18th March 2020, all sports events in the country were banned by H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and since then, the livelihood of sportsmen has remained a mystery.

Even though Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) came to the rescue of some players through donations to the National Task Force, many more continue to lack.

Bamweyana says teams will need to prepare for mental health issues as the Government begins to ease the lockdown.

“Apart from getting food or lack of it, there are serious challenges of mental health. Teams must be prepared for that because the lockdown may traumatise some players deeply,” Bamweyana told Daily Monitor.

According to a survey by the global players’ union, Fifpro, “the number of footballers reporting symptoms of depression increased since the sport shut down because of Covid-19.”

The Guardian also reports that; “anxiety symptoms have also risen amid significant concerns about the long-term impact that coronavirus may have on the football community.”