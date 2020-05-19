MultiChoice Uganda, has rolled out ‘Learning Time’, a new education segment on the channel dedicated to providing educating support to students in Uganda while on lockdown.

DSTV Explora Set

The segment will cover all the major subjects for Ugandan students and will run on weekdays, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am to allow students time to improve their education.

It is as well geared towards proper use the time being spent at home, while Ugandan recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic ordeal.

“The launch of Learning Time on Pearl Magic gives us a chance to further our efforts in supporting Ugandans through COVID-19,” said Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing for MultiChoice Uganda.

“It comes at a time when we know that our Ugandan students need quick access to education, and slotting Learning Time during the morning hours on weekdays is a good time, while we know our candidates will be trying to be productive and study,” Asiimwe added.

To execute this, MultiChoice Uganda partnered with Next Production House an arm of Next Media which in turn partnered with Taibah High School.

This development follows the recent automatic upgrade announcement dubbed DStv

Tweyanziza and GOtv Mwebale Nnyo for DStv and GOtv subscribers respectively which availed a host of new channels for customers.

“Learning Time is giving us a chance to further the value available to our customers during this COVID-19 period,” said Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda.

“Further to the education and edutainment platforms we announced during the month of March, this is an add on, but the difference is it is Ugandan teachers, focusing on the Ugandan syllabus for our candidate classes,” she added.