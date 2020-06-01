Taking full advantage of the continued lockdown because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, football lovers in Mbarara District are on a desperate project to re-green the Nyamityobora play-ground.

This diligent effort has been overseen by area local leaders led by the Nyamityobora political arm.

The playground in the box is situated in Nyamityobora ward, Kakooba division (Mbarara City South Division) in Mbarara Municipality.

Councillor Muzamiru Ssekajja, also the interim chairman of Nyamityobora Football Club, a FUFA Big League entity is among the key brains and weights behind the initiative.

A tractor from Mbarara Municipality grading and leveling the land on Nyamityobora play ground

According to the chairperson of the youth in Nyamitybora cell, Easy Man Adams, also a budding musician, the mobilization of the youth for the upgrade of the facility stemmed from a few people before it spread drastically.

“A group of committed youth came up with the idea of improving the Nyamityobora play ground. We started with axes and hoes to manually do the job before the Municipality came in with a tractor to help with the levelling of the ground. We are humbled and shall work together to plant the grass across the entire field” Adams attested to Kawowo Sports.

Other personalities in full support of the fencing, levelling and grass-planting drive on the Nyamityobora play ground includes the club vice chairman Hajji Yahaya Ssemugenze, councillor Amos among others.

A fan erects a stand onto which the fence barbed wire was put

Part of the fencing to restrict by-passers in the play ground

“We shall also secure some black soil and fertilizers in conjunction with the fans and other well-wishers” Adams adds.

The recent development on the Nyamityobora play ground during the current country-wide lockdown period comes at a time that cause has become a national concern with a couple of sports facilities improved upon in this epoch.

Local leaders deliberate upon some matters at hand

Nyamityobora area leaders

Right from Kiryadongo at the Boma playground, St George Stadium in Tororo, Busia, Entebbe Works, Uganda Clays Kajjansi, Kitubulu Tanda, Gadaffi Play ground – Jinja, Entebbe Police, Wampewo, Entebbe Nakiwogo Banga playground, MUBS-Nakawa, Entebbe Kiwafu, Soroti play ground, Nkumba University and many others, a couple of playing fields have been uplifted by fencing, leveling, grading, re-greening, sanitary facilities and dressing rooms as well.

A face-lift on the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole is also expected to start soon under the joint effort of the Ministries of Works & Transport as well as that of Education & Sports.

Sports facilities remain a key bench mark in the development of talents world-wide.