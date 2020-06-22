Management of Kooki Ssaza has extended the employment contract of defender Fred Akiiki Ategeka.

The development was confirmed by the club head coach Sadick Sempigi on Sunday, 21st June 2020.

We have agreed to renew with Fred Akiiki Ategeka. Being one of the promising talents, we see him as a good addition to our current squad we are building. He is so composed and fine at game reading. He is a such a player who can start play from behind. Sadick Sempigi, Kooki Ssaza Head coach

Ategeka is currently employed at Buganda regional side Kampala University Football Club and was part of the Kooki Ssaza team last season.

Fred Akiiki Ategeka

He joins striker Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango, holding midfielder Shamir Kimwero and Latif Biira, another central defender.

I want to work together with the teammates and the technical team as we target lifting the title in 2020 Fred Akiiki Ategeka, Defender

Therefore, with all factors constant Ategeka is expected to forge a partnership with Biira in central defence as the 2006 Masaza Cup winners seek for another title.

Sempigi, together with his backroom staff that has Godfrey Wasswa are assembling a team as the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament comes knocking amidst uncertainty because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This championship is envisaged by many as a perfect platform to showcase raw talents that could be recruited by the university football teams, FUFA Big League and the Uganda Premier League clubs.

Bulemeezi are the reigning champions having condemned Busiro 1-0 in the 2019 finale played at the Mandela National Stadium whilst Gomba are the record winners with four titles (2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017).

Airtel Uganda leads the cast of sponsors that also have Centenary Bank, Total, Engule, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina, Majestic Brands among others.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: