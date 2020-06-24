The second edition of the Eric Hodgson memorial football tourney is among the activities that eagerly await to kick-off after the Government’s clearance for sport to resume following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organized by Kanyanya based Everton Uganda Football Academy, this championship lures underage teams for boys and girls (U-13), Amputee football, dance competition and a blood donation drive.

Ali Ssenkunda, the director at Everton Uganda Football Academy explained the essence of this football tournament.

Eric Hodgson

The Eric Hodgson memorial tournament will be held as soon as we are cleared to hold sports events after the Coronavirus threat. The main purpose of the tournament is celebrate the life and deeds of Eric Hodgson who was a key partner of this project. Ali Ssenkunda, Director Everton Uganda Academy

The late Hodgson passed away on 24th December 2018 and is one of those personalities who had whole heartedly come out to support the Everton Uganda Football Academy.

Ssenkunda is also humbled for the support from chairman Edward Robinson as well as the entire family of Eric Hodgson.

Last season, the tournament was held on 11th May 2019 with football (U-13 boys and girls), Amutatee soccer, blood donation and HIV testing.

The Eric Hodgson football tournament will involve a blood donation drive and HIV testing

His works of charity spread across the divide as he sponsored many children to access education.

This year’s tournament had been ear-marked for May 2020 but was not held at the planned time because of the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the banning of sports events because of lockdown restrictions and curfews.

Young children with the Eric Hodgson tournament banner in 2019

