Vipers Sports Club and KCCA continue to dominate the domestic player transfer market with crucial additions.

Whereas KCCA has announced three players so far; Charles “Neymar” Lwanga (striker), midfielder Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume and Italian Stefano “Zengo” Mazengo Loro (midfielder), Vipers is steadily playing catch up.

The Venoms announced the arrival of former Express FC captain Dissan “Disantos” Galiwango and crafty winger Ibrahim “Tiger” Orit, formerly at Mbarara City.

Goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa

Kawowo Sports has established that four time Uganda Premier League champions are reportedly closing down on Proline’s Musitafa Mujjuzi, goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Farouk Katongole (Tooro United) and Jamil Karisa (Bright Stars).

Faouk Katongole tight-marks Brian Umony (Photo: John Batanudde)

Jamil Kalisa celebrates a goal against KCCA

These four players rank aloft on the wish-list of veteran coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu as he assembles a formidable team ahead of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season and continental duty as well.

Whereas chances of getting Mutakubwa are 50-50 with his contractual obligation, there is light for the remaining three players (Mujuzi, Katongole and Karisa).

The Venoms are also expected to announce two officials who will back up Kajoba technical bench and a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Interviews for the CEO position were conducted with success last week and the right man for the job will be announced soonest.