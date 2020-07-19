Winger Joseph Ssemujju, 23, penned an extension at Eastern Uganda based club, BUL FC.

The development followed successful negotiations between the player, his representative (Jens Leidewall) and the club management.

Joseph Ssemujju has signed an extension at BUL Football Club. He also had interest from Vipers, a South African premier league club and Polish second division club but because of the Covid-19 situation and CHAN 2021 ahead, we decided to stay another year in Bul. This is a perfect alternative for Joseph. Bul plans is to be a top team in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) this coming season and its an interesting project for Joseph to be a part of. Jens Leidewall, Intermediary.

The former Vipers Sports Club, SC Villa and Express wide-man joined BUL mid-way the 2019/20 season, scoring four goals, recording five assists and two man of the match performances.

Ssemujju turned 23 years in May 2020 and aspires to optimally utilize the available chances as he works towards being summoned to the Uganda Cranes team.

I am happy to renew my contract at BUL Football Club. I want to utilize every minute of my playing time granted to cement a place on the Uganda Cranes team. Joseph Ssemujju, footballer

He had a six weeks’ trial period with the record 14th times Polish champions Legia Warsaw and missed the 1st round of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League.

Christened as the “Eastern Giants”, BUL also completed the signing of Godfrey Lwesibawa, a free agent who last season played at Tooro United.

BUL’s Joseph Ssemujju (left) in action against Proline at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Joseph Ssemujju shows off the man of the board

At the same time, BUL has also agreed terms with former Wakiso Giants roving left back Aggrey Madoi.

Madoi joined Richard Matovu in the left back department when experienced Allan Tarsis Munaaba was released following expiry of his employment contract.

Meanwhile, towering midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama, Uganda U-20 midfielder Saddam Masereka, former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, Farouk Banga, Amos Etoju, Willy Makuro are also reportedly to be on the exit route out of the club funded by BIDCO Uganda Limited.

Veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.

BUL completed the 2019/20 season with 36 points in the 6th position.

Under head coach Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesimira, BUL would wish to better their performance.

