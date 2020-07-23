Everton Uganda Football Academy has continued to provide food and other necessities of life at such a telling time when the country is steadily recovering from the lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

At least fifty families in the Kampala city suburbs of Kakungulu are direct beneficiaries of the donations that included items as maize flour, washing soap, bread. sugar and paracetamol drug.

This is the second time this academy is donating to the impoverished people in the areas where most of their young players hail from (Kanyanya, Kakungulu, Kilokole and Kawempe).

The academy director Ali Ssenkunda testified to Kawowo Sports that money used to purchase those items was acquired from the sale of the club merchandise (jerseys) to the general.

The donation to the 50 impoverished families is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for Everton Uganda Academy. We decided to share with the marginalized in the society especially in this trying period of the lockdown created by the Coronvirus pandemic. Ali Ssenkunda, Everton Uganda Academy Director

Everton Uganda Football Academy was started in 2014 with a key objective of teaching football skills to youngsters from the ages of 5 to 20 years.

Over the years, this academy has produced a lot of talents, giving hope to many families whose children are aspiring to be real professionals.

After the return of sports, the academy intends to organize the second edition of the Eric Hodgson memorial football tourney.

The tournament is among the activities that eagerly await to kick-off after the Government’s clearance for sport to resume following the Coronavirus pandemic.

This championship lures underage teams for boys and girls (U-13), Amputee football, dance competition and a blood donation drive.

The late Hodgson was one the personalities who vividly supported the Everton Uganda Academy.

His works of charity spread across the divide as he sponsored many children to access education.

This year’s tournament had been ear-marked for May 2020 but was not held at the planned time because of the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the banning of sports events because of lockdown restrictions and curfews.

