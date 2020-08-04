Four Ugandans Dixon Adol Okello, Jamil Ssewanyana, Humphrey Mandu and Abdul Lukooya Ssekabira have successfully undertaken a course on crowd control and management.

The quartet undertook special classes and sessions online for a period of time.

Jamil Ssewanyana

“Congratulations to our CAF and FIFA trained security officers who have successfully completed a course in the fundamentals of crowd safety.” the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) applauded.

Okello is a vastly experienced personality in crowd control and management, having also graced a lengthy training programe by Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in the Spanish city of Sevilla during the entire month of February 2020.

He handled the AFCON 2019 final security and shared the knowledge as he has trained as many as 500 security stewards in two years.

“Continous training is good and purposeful for crowd control. I am humbled for this certification” Okello told to Kawowo Sports.