Defender Walter Ochora has completed a permanent transfer move to BUL Football Club.

The former Uganda U-17 player who also played at KCCA Soccer Academy had also played at KCCA and BUL senior teams in the Uganda Premier League.

Ochora played at BUL last season during a loan spell from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The former Amus College College student is solid in air and has good confidence with ball playing antics.

Walter Ochora

BUL, under Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesmira is preparing for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season and has made a number of signings during this primary players’ transfer window.

Pacy winger Joseph Ssemujju extended his stay at the club with another contract.

Left winger Ibrahim Mugulusi and left back Aggrey Madoi have been already unvieled officially.

Meanwhile, Ambrose Kirya and Godfrey Lwesibawa have also reportedly agreed personal terms with the club, pending official unvieling.

Veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.

BUL completed the 2019/20 season with 36 points in the 6th position.