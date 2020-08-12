The football atmosphere world over operates at a lightening pace.

Hours after tactician Kefa Kisala discovered his fate at Bright Stars where he had applied for the head coach job, he swiftly turned focus and attention to the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

As you read this, Kisala is the new head coach at the army side.

He takes over from Steven Bogere who worked with the club during the FUFA Big League days.

Kisala has been unemployed since he was sacked by Wakiso Giants over unconvincing performances last season.

Kefa Kisala was at Wakiso Giants FC last season.

The former Uganda Cranes left winger who had colourful playing spells at Express and KCCA will now serve his umpteenth club in the Uganda Premier League.

Kisala has enviable coaching experience having previously worked with URA, BUL (two spells), Express and recently Wakiso Giants.

Meanwhile, the club already confirmed the signing of experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, Ibrahim Wammanaah, Gadaffi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira, James Begisa as they eye many other recruits.

Goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and defender Andrew Waiswa renewed their respective employment contracts with the club.

The Bombo based club was promoted after the abrupt end of the FUFA Big League season for 2019-20 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

UPDF was top of the Rwenzori group standings with 23 points from 11 games by the time FUFA called off the season.

Consequently, they were declared to have qualified for the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League on sporting merit.

Their celebrations are however on hold because the second-placed Ndejje University filed a petition to FUFA protesting the decision.