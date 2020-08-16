Roving right back Jerry Jakisa has joined Onduparaka Football Club.

Jakisa signed a two year employment contract with the Caterpillars until 2022, with a possible option of renewal, upon satisfactory performance.

He joins from another West Nile based club, Nebbi Central where he played in 2019.

Jakisa had previously played at Western Uganda based club, Nyamityobora FC.

Onduparaka had earlier signed offensive midfielder Bonny Musema.

It was confirmed that head coach Vialli Bainomugisha will work alongside assistant Abu Mubarak Wamboya and goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Kongo.

Onduparaka is rebuilding a new team having let go Ezra Bidda, Hassan Muhamood, Muhammad Rashid among others.

Bidda and Rashid have signed contracts at Kyetume where they will work with former Charles Livingstone Mbabazi whilst Muhammod joined Police.

Last season, Onduparaka Football Club ended in the 8th position having amassed 31 points from 25 matches before the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Onduparaka boasts of an enviable big number of passionate and loyal fans who have always the 12th player backing.