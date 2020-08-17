Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato is in advanced talks with Tanzania Premier League outfit Namungo Football Club.

According to his representative, Simon Peter Musoke, the goalkeeper is a stone throw away from joining the Tanzania side that finished fourth in the previous season.

“We have almost concluded the talks with Namungo Football Club. What virtually remains is the signing process,” Musoke disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The development comes hours after terminating his employment contract at Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Sports Club, alongside another Ugandan, Brian Kayanja.

Ssebwato had joined Sofapaka in January 2020 from Bright Stars Football Club in Uganda.

He has also previously played at Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League.

Namungo will represent Tanzania in the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup, just like Azam.

Champions Simba and Young Africans will play in the CAF Champions League.