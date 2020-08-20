Kenyan long-distance runner and Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has predicted more record breaking success for Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei following his impressive performance in Monaco.

Cheptegei ran 12:35.36 to set a new 5000 metres world record at the Diamond League meeting, breaking Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old world record of 12:37.35 set in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Kipchoge who is described as “the greatest marathoner of the modern era” congratulated Cheptegei before talking up his immense potential to obliterate records in the future.

“Joshua is in good shape to dominate, even locally for the next five years, fifteeen years,” he told NTV Kenya.

Eliud Kipchoge

“He has broken the 5000m record and I think 10,000m will follow. He’s capable of smashing all the records.

“And in future I am expecting him to come and run under 2 hours in marathon and crack 58 minutes in half marathon which is good in sport.”

World Records

Cheptegei has broken three world records since 1st December of 2019. He set new 10 km road race record in Valencia and posted 12:51 – a new 5 km road race world record in Monaco in February 2020.

He later rerturned to the same city on 13th August 2020 to shatter Bekele’s record.