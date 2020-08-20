Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club has extended striker Eric Mutebi’s contract for a three-year tenure.

Mutebi pens a deal as an extension of contract following two seasons at the same club.

He had earlier played at Sadolin Paints (now Kansai Plascon).

The player has lauded MYDA for the trust despite having missed the whole of the previous season because of injury.

I am really happy that I have recovered from my injury and agreed on terms with the club on my contract extension of 3 years, it’s bad that last season I didn’t feature in any game in the big league but am pretty much sure I will do all that it takes with my fellow players, coaches to maintain our team in the league since it’s our first season in Uganda Premier League. Eric Mutebi, MYDA

MYDA is busy in the market to beef up their squad ahead of the anticipated kick off in October 2020 having earlier signed towering midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka as well as Waiswa Kasango (a midfielder who can also play as a forward).

Defender Ramathan Yakubu completed a move to the same side christened as the Flying Eagles.

Also, MYDA signed towering midfielder Amos Etoju for one year.

MYDA was promoted to the Uganda Premier League in May 2020 as Elgon Group leaders following the abrupt end of the football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This club is coached by Samadu Musafiri and will host their home games at King George Stadium in Tororo.

Profile